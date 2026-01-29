Bharat Rang Mahotsav from Feb 6

Vijayawada: Vedika ,a congregation of Telugu Drama Parishads, is organising an International Theatre Festival “Bharat Rang Mahotsav” at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir, Guntur from February 6 to 10.

Addressing the media, Muttavarapu Suresh Babu, president of Vedika, said that the festival is being conducted with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

He described it as a dream come true for theatre lovers to witness plays from different states and countries, performed in various languages.

Announcing the programme details, Suresh Babu said that the festival will feature a Manipuri play “The trojan women”, a Polish/English production “Umadevi Absurd Wanda Dynowska”, a Kannada play “Aa Ooru – Ee Ooru”, Shakespeare’s famous English play “Macbeth”, and the concluding English play “Once in India”. He invited theatre enthusiasts to attend and enjoy the diverse theatrical presentations.

Popuri Nageswara Rao, Joint Secretary of Vedika, informed that the daily programmes will commence at 3 pm. Cultural programmes and Balotsav will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm, followed by the International Theatre Festival plays from 7 pm to 9 pm.