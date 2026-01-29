Chilly city, AQI 'poor'

Delhiites experienced a chilly Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 18.4 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below the season's average.

Station-wise data showed the maximum temperature at Palam at 16.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 18 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 17.7 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar at 17 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above the season's average.

According to IMD observations, the average rainfall recorded till 8.30 am on January 28 since the last 24 hours stood at 4.3 mm at Safdarjung, 14.8 mm at Palam, 3.4 mm at Lodi Road, 14.4 mm at Ridge and 5 mm at Ayanagar.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 255 in the 'poor' category at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.