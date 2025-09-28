Bhaskar Rao re-elected as AP Chambers president

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), the apex industry body in the state, on Saturday announced the re-election of Potluri Bhaskara Rao as its president for the two year term 2025-27 at its annual general body meeting held here.

AP Chambers’ general body elected Bahudodda Raja Sekhar as its executive vice-president, Ravuri Subba Rao as general secretary, S Akkaiah Naidu as treasurer, Sidda Sudheer as the vice-president (Central Zone), A Leela Rani as vice-president (Visakhapatnam Zone) and K V Chowdary as vice-president (Rayalaseema Zone).

Bhaskara Rao is an entrepreneur and senior professional with over 40 years of experience in Agriculture, Finance, Industry, and IT. As the former President and CEO of Nelito Systems (Tata Group), he successfully transformed the company into a leading industry player.

He has served in various capacities in AP Chambers and is the founder and honorary president of the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Industries Federation, former co-chair of ASSOCHAM AP State Council, and serves on several university and state-level industry advisory committees.

With his rich expertise and leadership, Bhaskar Rao has made lasting contributions to industry growth, banking reforms, and policy advocacy at both state and national levels.