Bhavishayat ki Guarantee campaign program held in Nandyal

Bhavishayat ki Guarantee campaign program held in Nandyal
In the Lingapuram village, TDP leaders went door to door to explain the mini manifesto announced by Chandrababu Naidu as part of the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program.

The program was organized under the orders of Nandyala Parliament TDP Incharge Mandra Sivananda Reddy and Nandikotkur Constituency TDP Incharge Gauru Venkata Reddy.

The State SC Cell Organizing Secretary Githa Jayasuriya Gari gave directions for the program. Several TDP leaders including Mandra Surendranath Reddy, Convener Narapureddy, Cluster Incharge Lingaswamy Goud, and many others participated in the program.



