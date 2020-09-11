BHEL center of excellence in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited agreed in principle to set up BHEL Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement released by the office of the Minister, on Friday.

The Minister requested BHEL CMD Nalin Singhal to partner in awarding skill certificates by the state government and BHEL to the students who completed school education. The Singhal responded positively and said they would partner in Skill development and support ITI Colleges. The Minister said the entrepreneur program will start under the auspices of BHEL, and invited him to set up one solar panels plant in each district.

On the other hand, Goutham Reddy met Niti Aayog CEO Amitab Kant and sought cooperation in upcoming 30 skill development colleges in the State. The Minister said the main sources for revenue in the state are agriculture and industries and sought the cooperation of Niti Aayog in those sectors to which Amitab Kant responded positively and expressed his willingness to organise Digital Conclave in Vizag at any time from October.

Goutham Reddy also interacted with DRDO Chairman Gundra Satish Reddy and Officials of Navy and Airforce and said the Government of Andhra Pradesh has laid special focus on defence in its new industrial policy. He sought DRDO cooperation in this sector. The Minister asked Navy Chief Admiral Karambhir Singh to set up a sonic system in Donakonda and also to establish a Naval Base at Ramayapatnam port. Later, The Minister met Air Chief Marshal B.S Dhanova and sought cooperation for the development of defence systems in the State.