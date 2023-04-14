Bhimavaram : 2 SRKR students secure placements with highest package

Bhimavaram : Jahnavi Pulaparthi, final year Computer Science Engineering student of SRKR Engineering College, was selected by Morgan Stanley during campus placement drive with a package of Rs 29.5 lakh per annum, in addition to the internship with Rs 87,000 per month for six months.

Talupula Nadia Banu of the same branch was selected by Amazon as support engineer with an annual package of Rs 25.5 lakh, along with Rs 50,000 per month internship for six months, informed College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju on Thursday.

Dr Jagapati Raju felicitated students - Jahnavi and Nadiya Banu - for their achievement. He said that this year so far 1,010 placements were secured by students with good packages from different branches including CSE branch (255), ECE branch (210), Mechanicals (165), EEE students 153, IT students 123 and civil students 104.

College Training and Placement Cell Dean Dr KR Satyanarayana said that many companies came forward with good packages to recruit, even core group students. College president Sagi Prasadaraju, secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nisanth Varma, CSE head Dr V Chandra Sekhar and IT head Dr BhVS Ramakrishna Raju congratulated the students for their achievement.