Bhimavaram: Freedom fighter Mantena passes away

Bhimavaram: Freedom fighter Mantena Venkatraju, also known as 'Padamati Dattudu', breathed his last at his residence after brief illness here on Saturday, informed his son Dr M Jagapati Raju, principal of SRKR Engineering College on Wednesday. He was 95.He is survived by wife, six sons and a daughter.

Venkatraju participated in the freedom struggle along with leaders like Kalidindi Vijayanarasimha Raju, Nachu Venkatramaiah and others.

After independence, he joined the Congress party and had been active in politics. He worked as the director of the prestigious LMB Bank for a long time.

Undi MLA Mantena Ramaraju, YSR Congress Narasapuram Parliament segment president GVK Ranga Raju, SRKR Engineering College secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju, and heads of all departments of the college, Palakoderu former ZPTC K Kasi Viswanadha Raju and others paid homage to the departed freedom fighter.