Just In
Bhimavaram: Mizoram Guv stresses on need for skill development centres
- Guv take part as chief guest at the 44th annual day celebrations of SRKR Engineering College
- Asks students to focus on development of non-conventional energy sources to decrease the import of crude oil
Bhimavaram: Mizoram GovernorDr Kambhampati Haribabu participated as the chief guest at the 44th annual day celebrations of SRKR Engineering College with college president Sagi Prasad Raju in the Chair here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor stressed the need for skill development centres in all the engineering colleges. He said India achieved development in an unprecedented manner including information revolution. The students should follow the research being conducted in the institutions like DRDO and strive to implement them,” he said.
Students are asked to focus on development of non-conventional energy sources to decrease the import of crude oil. Referring to the recent research in Mizoram in which power was generated from bamboo, he suggested the students to research in generating power from agriculture products. The students should be encouraged to visit AICTE Idea Labs to learn about the latest research there.
College secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma said the college which was started in 1980 had become a leading institution in the country in the last 44 years.
Later, the Governor released the postal cover brought out in the name of college founder Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju. He also presented gold medals to the students who secured good results. Honorary chairman of the college P Krishnam Raju, director Dr M Jagapati Raju, principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju, college vice-presidents Goakraju Rama Raju and SV Ranga Raju, college committee member Dr KS Vijaya Narasimha Raju, Vem Technologies CEO V Venkata Raju and others participated.