Tributes paid to Kallakuri Narayana Rao
Kadapa: Celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Kallakuri Narayana Rao, a renowned social reformer, at Kadapa Rajiv Cultural Club here on Sunday, YSR District Writers Association president Acharya Moola Mallikarjuna Reddy highlighted Kallakuri's impactful contribution to societal change through his socially relevant dramas. The association honored the legacy of Kallakuri by garlanding his portrait, recognising his timeless works.
Mallikarjuna Reddy cited 'Chintamani,' a play protesting the profession of prostitution, as a prime example of Kallakuri's influence, having been performed numerous times to captivate audiences. Distinguished stage artists, Mandala Murali, Chinna Masu Palle Venkataramana, Bala Penchalaiah and J Rayudu, who played many roles in ‘Chintamani’ play, were felicitated for their roles.