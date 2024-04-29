  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tributes paid to Kallakuri Narayana Rao

Tributes paid to Kallakuri Narayana Rao
x
Highlights

Kadapa: Celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Kallakuri Narayana Rao, a renowned social reformer, at Kadapa Rajiv Cultural Club here on Sunday, YSR...

Kadapa: Celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Kallakuri Narayana Rao, a renowned social reformer, at Kadapa Rajiv Cultural Club here on Sunday, YSR District Writers Association president Acharya Moola Mallikarjuna Reddy highlighted Kallakuri's impactful contribution to societal change through his socially relevant dramas. The association honored the legacy of Kallakuri by garlanding his portrait, recognising his timeless works.

Mallikarjuna Reddy cited 'Chintamani,' a play protesting the profession of prostitution, as a prime example of Kallakuri's influence, having been performed numerous times to captivate audiences. Distinguished stage artists, Mandala Murali, Chinna Masu Palle Venkataramana, Bala Penchalaiah and J Rayudu, who played many roles in ‘Chintamani’ play, were felicitated for their roles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X