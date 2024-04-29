Chandrababu to campaign in Kurnool today, to hold a public meeting in Gudur

TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Kurnool District on the second day of his election campaign. He is scheduled to have a series of events throughout the day on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu will start his day with a meeting with TDP leaders in Gudur from 11 am to 1 pm. Following this, he will participate in a public meeting at the old bus stand from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

In the evening, Chandrababu Naidu will attend a Prajagalam Sabha at Patel Center in Nandikotkur from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, where he will address the public. He will then stay overnight at Allur.

Chandrababu Naidu will also land in a helicopter at a ground set up on Venkatanayunipalle road in the town at 3:30 pm. From there, he will travel to Gandhi Circle in a vehicle to participate in another public meeting.

Later in the evening, at 5:10 pm, Chandrababu Naidu will reach a helipad set up at Alluru village in Nandikotkur mandal. A road show will be conducted from there to Patel Centre, where he will address the public from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

After the event, Chandrababu Naidu will head to Mandra Sivananda Reddy's residence at 7:50 pm to stay overnight.