NCC, NSS and ex-servicemen urged to volunteer in elections

Kadapa: District SP Siddharth Kaushal issued a call to action for NCC, NSS and ex-servicemen to volunteer in the upcoming general election. In a press release here on Sunday, the SP emphasised the crucial role these individuals can play in ensuring smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Specifically, he urged them to provide essential services at polling stations, highlighting their unparalleled dedication to national security. Additionally, arrangements will be made for those participating in election duties to avail of postal ballot facilities.

The SP informed that food, accommodation and honorarium will be provided to those, who volunteer in the election, with exemplary service recognised through appreciation certificates presented by the district Collector or the SP.

