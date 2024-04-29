Live
Arani Srinivasulu assures to stand by fabrication workers
Tirupati: Telugu Nadu Trade Union Congress (TNTUC) held a meeting of Sri Venkateswara Fabrication Workers Association members and their families in Tirupati on Sunday. Addressing the meeting Tirupati Jana Sena Party candidate Arani Srinivasulu said that despite the obstacles being created by the ruling party goons, he has been going forward with people’s blessings.
He said that the win in Tirupati is a victory for Pawan Kalyan and assured that he will stand by the workers. Soon after the formation of the NDA government in the State, the long pending site problems of fabrication workers will be resolved along with the problems at the Auto Nagar.
TNTUC State general secretary and Zone-4 in-charge Amburu Sindhuja alleged that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cheated workers on all fronts due to which several labourers have committed suicides. The TDP government has implemented various welfare schemes for the labour force which were all abolished by the YSRCP government. She said that the workers are determined to elect Arani Srinivasulu as MLA.
Tirupati TDP in-charge M Sugunamma, former MLA A Mohan, TDP State organising secretary Mabbu Devanarayan Reddy, JSP Chittoor district president Dr P Hari Prasad, Dr Koduru Balasubramanyam and others also spoke on the occasion.