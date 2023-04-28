Bhimavaram: Pawan to visit Polavaram project site next month

Bhimavaram (West Godavari district) : Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manhohar said that the YSRCP government has completely debilitated the Polavaram project by not taking any steps to complete it and added that the government actions are only seem to be aimed at hoodwink the Centre but also people of the state on completing project.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the PAC chairman lashed out at the government on delaying Polavaram multi-purpose project saying that the YSRCP government had decided to reduce the project height from 45.72 metre to 41.15 metre in order to reduce costs and rush the construction with an intention to mislead people.

He also alleged that the government had issued a GO to release Rs 2,030 crore for undertaking repair works for the project even without informing the Central government and Polavaram Project Authority which is a scam.

Manohar said that if the project completed, around 10 lakh acre would get water for cultivation and 660 villages would get drinking water. However, the government deceived the people by not taking any initiative to complete the project.

The Jana Sena leader said the party would take up agitation for early completion of Polavaram project and rehabilitation and resettlement of evacuees.

"Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will visit the Polavaram project site in May and interact with the officials and farmers. Afterwards, a massive public meeting will be organised at Kovvur in West Godavari district and Jagan Mohan Reddy government's mistakes and fraud will be exposed," he informed.

Manohar alleged that the government also reduced the oustees number from 1 lakh to 24,000. He made it clear that Jana Sena would work to dethrone the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and would try sincerely not to split opposition votes in the upcoming elections. He appealed to the public to defeat the YSRCP in the elections.

West Godavari Jana Sena president Kotikalapudi Govindarao, PAC members Kanakaraju, Dharmaraju, Pantham Nanaji, Pithani BalaKrishna and others were present.