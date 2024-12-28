Bhimavaram: Police crack sensational parcel body case

Bhimavaram (West Godavari district): In a swift and meticulous investigation, the West Godavari police solved the sensational case of a dead body sent in a parcel to a woman in Yandagandi village.

District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi revealed the details during a press conference on Friday, stating that the murder was part of a conspiracy to usurp property. The prime accused, Sridhar Varma, was aided by his wife Revathi and his associate Sushma in the crime.

The case gained Statewide attention when a parcel containing a dead body arrived at the home of Tulasi, a resident of Yandagandi. SP Asmi, who visited the crime scene, formed 11 special teams to investigate.

The SP explained that a property dispute between Rangaraju’s daughters, Tulasi and Revathi, was the motive. Rangaraju owned 2.5 acres of farmland, some real estate, and gold. Tulasi, estranged from her husband, lived alone, while Revathi married Sridhar Varma in 2016. Sridhar had been in a live-in relationship with Sushma, whom he met through Facebook.

When Tulasi sought financial help for building her house via social media, Sridhar exploited the opportunity by posing as a member of the ‘Kshatriya Seva Parishat’ and offered assistance.

He then conspired to scare Tulasi into transferring the property to him. Sridhar, with Revathi and Sushma’s help, murdered Parlayya, an innocent man, by intoxicating him with alcohol and strangling him with a saline cord. They then packed the body in a wooden crate and sent it to Tulasi’s house to intimidate her. Sridhar later demanded that Tulasi sign over her property documents, threatening her with the same fate as Parlayya.

Based on the clues, the police tracked Sridhar, Sushma, and her daughter to a lodge in Machilipatnam.

The police arrested the accused in the case Sridhar, Revathi and Sushma.

SP Asmi commended the efforts of the 11 teams, comprising over 100 officers and personnel, who worked tirelessly to crack the case. He presented cash rewards and appreciation certificates to the investigation team for their dedication.