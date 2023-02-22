Bhimavaram: SEB seeks youths' help to make AP drug-free

Bhimavaram: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sought the cooperation of youth to make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State. SEB Additional SP ATV Ravi Kumar deplored that the youth has been destroying their own future by consuming drugs and abusing substances, while addressing students of SRKR Engineering College here on Wednesday on 'Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh'.

The Additional SP appealed to the youth to bring drug consumption to their notice, if any of their peers are using them. The SEB would prevent it by keeping the informer's name secret. He expressed concern over the activities of drug mafia, which has become a threat to the Indian economy. "The mafia is focusing on colleges, where a large number of youths is available," he said.

Ravi Kumar said that the SEB had selected 40 colleges across West Godavari district to bring awareness among the youth through a special programme.

District Excise Assistant Superintendent P Bhargav said that drug addicts may be affected by HIV, TB and other life-threatening diseases. The youth would lose their vigour if they indulge in drug abuse, he warned. The State government called upon the officials to make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State in four months, he said.

SEB CI VVV Varma informed the students that consumption, purchase or sale of drugs is a serious offence attracting severe punishment.

Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju warned the students of severe action against the drug abusers. Dr Aruna Kumari, Prof Padma Rao, Dr Chandrasekhar and others participated.

Head of Computer Science department Dr V Chandrasekhar presided over the meeting.