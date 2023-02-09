Bhogapuram airport oustees start vacating villages

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): People who lost their lands, homes and other assets to upcoming Bhogapuram international airport are gradually leaving their villages for the rehabilitation centres provided to them. The state government has constructed colonies in in Polipalli, Gudepuvalasa of Bhogapuram mandal for 376 families of Rellipeta, Mudasarlapeta, Bollinkalapalem and Maradapeta.

Every family received 5 cents of land and Rs 8.5 lakh to build the houses besides Rs 50,000 each for shifting to the new residences. People of Maradapeta on Tuesday protested when the revenue officials who visited the village to announce the evacuation of the village and to instruct them to move to new colony. But on Wednesday, residents of other three villages began shifting their belongings to their new houses. But the Maradapeta villagers were given time till Friday, Feburary 10, to vacate their homes. The new colonies were developed in 33 acre land in Polipalli and 17 acre in Gudepuvalasa.

Temples, library, commercial complex, graveyard, community hall, post office, veterinary clinic for livestock and children's park were constructed in the rehabilitation colonies.

Bhogapuram tahsildar K Srinivasa Rao said the government would provide food for all the people for 10 days till they settle in their new homes. The people from the three villages started moving to colonies on Wednesday along with their cattle, furniture and other belongings.

Polamma of Rellipeta said that though it was painful for them to leave their homes and the birthplace, the new place is really a nice place to live. The streets are very wide and planned and every family got an equal size of land to build new home. All the basic amenities like roads, power , water were provided even before they are reaching there, she said. Later, the revenue officials started demolition of the houses.