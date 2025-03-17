Bhoomatha’s SVN Swapnlok brochure unveiled

Visakhapatnam: The Bhoomatha Group and SVN Group jointly released a new venture ‘Bhoomatha’s SVN Swapnlok’ brochure here on Sunday. The venture is located at Thatipudi in Vizianagaram district and developed 1,650 plots in five phases, informed Bhoomatha Group managing director Talluri Purnachandra Rao and SS Group chairman Srinivas.

They mentioned that the venture has more facilities, including a club house and swimming pool.

The venture was a theme of a premium residential mega project and the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, they said.

Art forms of prestigious 7 wonders created in the venture and they are attracting the customers, Purnachandra Rao and Srinivas stated.

Further, Purnachandra Rao informed that a meeting will be held exclusively for marketing persons of Vizianagaram on March 23. A mega customer mela will be organised at Tatipudi in April, he added. Bhoomatha Group director Talluri Sivaji,representatives Kiran, Shankar, Gopal and about 1,500 marketing members took part in the event.