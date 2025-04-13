Live
Bhumi puja held for Bhaktha Kanaka Dasa statue installation
Highlights
City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Kuraba Association leaders and Vigraha Sadhana Samiti members performed bhumi puja
Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Kuraba Association leaders and Vigraha Sadhana Samiti members performed bhumi puja for the installation of Bhaktha Kanaka Dasa statue at Poornakumbham circle, near APSRTC bus station in the city on Saturday.
Various Kuraba Associations have been fighting for the installation of Kanaka Dasa statue in the pilgrim city, a poet, who penned verses on Lord Venkateswara.Vigraha Sadhana Committee members, Tirumala Tirupati Kuraba Sangham president Mangiri Reddeppa and others thanked the MLA.
