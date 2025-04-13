  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bhumi puja held for Bhaktha Kanaka Dasa statue installation

Bhumi puja held for Bhaktha Kanaka Dasa statue installation
x
Highlights

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Kuraba Association leaders and Vigraha Sadhana Samiti members performed bhumi puja

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Kuraba Association leaders and Vigraha Sadhana Samiti members performed bhumi puja for the installation of Bhaktha Kanaka Dasa statue at Poornakumbham circle, near APSRTC bus station in the city on Saturday.

Various Kuraba Associations have been fighting for the installation of Kanaka Dasa statue in the pilgrim city, a poet, who penned verses on Lord Venkateswara.Vigraha Sadhana Committee members, Tirumala Tirupati Kuraba Sangham president Mangiri Reddeppa and others thanked the MLA.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick