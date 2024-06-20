Live
Just In
Bhuvaneswari elated to see smiling faces of people post NDA victory
- Says different sections of people were subjected to harassment during the last five years under the YSRCP rule
- Points out that people are now coming out boldly and sharing their views
- Says capital Amaravati will regain its glory under the NDA rule in the State
Vijayawada : Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said that she is so happy to see people with smiling faces after the victory of NDA in Andhra Pradesh.
She said people who were harassed during the last five years and were scared during the YSRCP rule, are now coming out boldly and exchanging their views freely.
In a tweet, Bhuvaneswari said that she personally witnessed trauma faced by people during her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ tour in the State and they have now given the verdict to end the dictatorial YSRCP rule.
Bhuvaneswari expressed hope that Amaravati capital will regain its glory again under the rule of the TDP-led NDA in the State. She said justice will be done to farmers of Amaravati who gave their lands for the capital development.
Efforts will be made to complete the Polavaram project which would foster the progress of the State.
She said that the government will take responsibility of fulfilling the dreams of people.
She posted her message on ‘X’ along with the pictures of Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the Polavaram project.