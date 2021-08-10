Big boost to infra in schools: Audimulapu Suresh

Amaravati: The New Education Policy of state government was aimed at improving educational standards of students to meet the global competition, said education minister A Suresh.



Addressing a meeting on 'Administrative and Academic Reforms in School Education' organised at the Secretariat here Tuesday, the minister said that Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has been giving top priority for education sector by implementing several schemes for its betterment.

He said that the infrastructure facilities are being improved in schools at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore under first phase of Nadu-Nedu. The state government proposed to introduce new education policy in six stages from primary to Intermediate level, he added.

Panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said AP state will be become a role model for other states in education reforms.

BC welfare minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna said education is only tool to eradicate poverty.

Principal secretary of school education B Rajasekhar gave a power point presentation on new education policy. He said for the first time in the country, the state government has been distributing bilingual text books with English and Telugu languages. Principal secretary of women and child welfare AR Anuradha, principal secretary of tribal welfare Kantilal Dande and other officials were present.