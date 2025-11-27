Big careers start with small jobs: Varma

Bhimavaram: A job is valuable even if it is small, as it helps one gain skills and build a path toward permanent employment, said Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. He was speaking as the chief guest at the Job Mela organised by MEPMA with support from the NIPUN organisation at the Bhimavaram Municipal Council Hall on Wednesday.

After the interviews, Minister Srinivasa Varma and district collector Chadalawada Nagarani handed over appointment letters to the candidates selected for various posts. Sixteen companies, including Just Dial, Reliance Health Insurance, Axis Bank, Paytm, L&T, MedPlus, Premium Health Care Group, Muthoot Group, Apollo Pharmacy, Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, and Tata Electronics, took part in the recruitment drive. The minister said the State government aims to extend job opportunities through job melas to women working in self-help groups and their family members.

Collector Nagarani urged young people to think about becoming self-reliant. RDO K Praveen Kumar Reddy, MEPMA in-charge PD G Hepsiba, MunicipalCommissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, and representatives of NIPUN were present.