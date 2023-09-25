Live
Just In
Big day for Chandrababu Naidu today, 2 court, two petitions
The court will conduct a hearing on Chandrababu's bail petition in skill development case and on the other hand a hearing will be held in the Supreme Court on the quash petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu in the skill development case
Vijayawada: Key developments will take place in the ACB court in Vijayawada on Monday in the skill development case. The court will conduct a hearing on Chandrababu's bail petition. On the other hand, after the two-day custody of CID ended, the CID officials filed a memo in the court to remand Chandrababu in custody.
Chandrababu's lawyer Posani also asked the court to hear their arguments on the extension of custody. A hearing will be held in the ACB court on these two issues. On the other hand, the CID has also asked the ACB court to inquire into the PT warrants in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road Alignment and AP Fiber Grid cases.
On the hand, a hearing will be held in the Supreme Court on the quash petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu in the skill development case. Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will mention this petition before the bench. The CJI will decide which bench to refer the petition to. Supreme Court Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra will present arguments on behalf of Chandrababu.
It is known that Chandrababu's Quash Petition was dismissed by the AP High Court. In this context, the High Court's verdict was challenged by Chandrababu's lawyers in the Supreme Court. Advocate Guntur Pramod Kumar filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court registry on Saturday.
Chandrababu's lawyers will hear arguments in the Supreme Court that 17A applies to Chandrababu. In this context, will Chandrababu get relief in the Supreme Court that has to be seen.