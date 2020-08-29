Bigg Boss fame Nutan Naidu's wife, 6 others held in tonsure of Dalit man case

Bigg Boss fame and producer Nutan Naidu's wife Madhupriya and six others were arrested in tonsuring a 20-year-old Dalit man who was identified as Karri Srikanth. The police have taken Madhupriya, Indira, Jhansi, Soujanya, Ravi, Balu and Varahalu into custody.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar released the CCTV footage of the incident and said that they are investigating the case based on the CCTV footage. "We identified that some part of the footage has gone missing," the CP said.

The police confirmed that Srikanth had worked in Nutan Naidu's house for four months and quit on August 1. Meanwhile, the victim in his complaint said that Nutan Naidu's wife called him home on Thursday night accusing him of stealing a mobile phone.



"I asked them to file a police complaint and left the place. On next day, our supervisor called again and asked to go to Nutan Naidu's home. I was forced to accept stealing the phone and when I denied, they called a barber and tonsured my head," Srikanth complained. Srikanth said that they also assaulted him for about five others.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police said that the Srikanth was tonsured on the directions of Nutan's wife Madhupriya. Cases were filed under sections 307, 342, 324, 323, 506, r/w 34 IPC, 3(1)(e), 3(2)(v) and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) act.



