Bio-Python and GenAI transforming future of healthcare

Visakhapatnam: Bio-Python serves as a bridge between biology and computer programming, said Varada Ravi Kumar, Central Manager Millennium Software Solutions.

Unveiling the poster for the 'Bio-Python Awareness Programme' here on Tuesday, he said that Bio-Python is a powerful open-source library in Python designed for computational biology and bioinformatics.

It helps biologists, data scientists and engineers to analyze biological data such as DNA, RNA and protein sequences.Further, he explained that Bio-Python helps in reading, analysing and processing medical data through Python programming, while GenAI creates intelligent models and visuals that support genetic analysis, drug discovery and education and the course is not just for biologists but also for general students.

Keeping the importance of the stream in view, Millennium Software Solutions has scheduled this awareness programme on Bio Python course to educate students about the importance and the vast career prospect.

A free webinar by data scientist K Durga Prasad on the subject is scheduled at 6 pm on November 15th. “MBBS/B.Pharmcy/Bio Tech/Bio Medical/ Allied Life Science students and students with knowledge in programming languages can participate in this webinar”, informed M Chandan, HR executive of the institution.

Interested candidates can visit website: www.millenniumsoftsol.com for registration or contact 9248753098 for details.