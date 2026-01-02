Rohit Purohit calls 2025 a life-changing year as fatherhood redefines his world

Television actor Rohit Purohit has described 2025 as one of the most meaningful years of his life, marking a profound personal transformation with the arrival of his first child. The actor, who welcomed a baby boy with his wife Sheena Bajaj in September this year, shared that becoming a father has brought a new sense of purpose, balance, and emotional fulfillment.

Speaking candidly, Rohit reflected on how parenthood has reshaped his outlook on life. He revealed that despite long and demanding shooting schedules, returning home to his son Aarush brings unmatched peace and joy. According to the actor, even the smallest moments spent with his child now hold immense value, making the challenges of everyday life feel lighter.

Rohit and Sheena announced the birth of their son on September 15, 2025, through a heartfelt social media post that read, “It’s a boy #Blessed.” The announcement received an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues, with the couple later thanking everyone for their blessings and support.

On the professional front, Rohit continues to enjoy a successful phase with his role in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He shared that working on a daily soap has been a valuable learning experience, requiring discipline, patience, and dedication. Expressing gratitude, the actor credited producer Rajan Shahi, his co-actors, and the entire production team for their constant support and faith in him. He also acknowledged the audience’s love as his biggest source of motivation.

Looking ahead to 2026, Rohit said he does not believe in elaborate resolutions. Instead, he hopes for good health, mental peace, and a balanced life, where he can manage his work commitments while spending quality time with his family—especially his newborn son.

As Rohit Purohit steps into the new year, both his personal and professional journeys appear to be moving forward with renewed clarity and contentment.







