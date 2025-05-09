Biodiversity Board invites entries for awards

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board is inviting entries in various categories for awards and competitions to raise awareness about biodiversity conservation, announced chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar and Member Secretary P Ramakrishna.

They said in a statement here on Thursday that in connection with the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, with the theme “Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development” the Board has invited the entries.

Vijay Kumar said that the selected individuals contributing significantly to biodiversity conservation in AP will be honoured with the ‘Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Conserver Awards’ in the individual category. Likewise, selected journalists promoting biodiversity through their work will receive the ‘Green Journalist Awards’.

The ‘State Biodiversity Conservation Awards’ will also be presented to selected Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) functioning at the Panchayat-level across the state, and to individuals or groups conserving biodiversity through traditional knowledge.

To further engage the younger generation, the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board invites essay-writing, drawing, and photography entries from students of universities, engineering colleges, degree colleges, junior colleges and Class 10, based on the theme “Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development.”

The students are encouraged to submit their entries by email to [email protected] or by post to Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB), Flat No 209, Walnut Block, Rain Tree Park, Nagarjuna University, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh – 522 508. Entries should reach on or before May 13.

As part of the celebrations, government departments, universities, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations are also invited to set up awareness exhibitions (stalls) on biodiversity and environmental conservation.

The Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Council will provide necessary support for stall setups. Interested organisations/departments are requested to submit their stall details and obtain permission by May 13. For any clarifications the interested persons may contact V Kiran at 832855973 or B Ajay Kumar at 9949979512.