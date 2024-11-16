  • Menu
Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrated

Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda have remained in the annals of history as a man who inspired many, stated district Collector TS Chethan. He garlanded the portrait of Birsa at the Collectorate on the latter’s birth anniversary here on Friday.

Puttaparthi: Tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda have remained in the annals of history as a man who inspired many, stated district Collector TS Chethan. He garlanded the portrait of Birsa at the Collectorate on the latter's birth anniversary here on Friday.

the Collector said that Birsa Munda, who was born in Ukihath village of Kunthi district in Jharkhand State, had fought against British rulers to scrap taxes imposed on them. On February 3, 1900, British rulers arrested Birsa and he died on June 9 same year. The airport in Ranchi was named after Birsa Munda.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Girijan welfare officer Mohan Rao, DRDA PD Narsaiah, AO Venkatanarayana and others were present.

