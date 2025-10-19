Bisathi Bharath appointed as UN Youth Coordination Officer

Anantapur: Bringing pride to the Rayalaseema region, Bisathi Bharath, a young leader from Kandikapula village in Putlur mandal, Anantapur district, has been appointed as the UN Youth Coordination Officer at UNFPA UNV India, New Delhi.

In this role, Bharath will lead and mentor the Adivasi Karma Fellows under the Adivasi Karmayogi Yojana, a flagship programme jointly implemented by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with UNFPA and UNV India. The Adivasi Karmayogi Yojana, conceptualized under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aimed at identifying, training, and empowering young tribal leaders to serve as agents of social transformation in their communities.

The initiative focuses on promoting education, health, livelihood generation, and awareness of tribal rights and welfare schemes, while strengthening grassroots governance.

Expressing his gratitude, Bharath described his appointment as “a sacred commitment to empower tribal youth and take government initiatives to the heart of the communities.”

He also acknowledged his mentor Sushil Choudhary for his constant guidance and support throughout his journey.

Bharath’s achievement marks a significant milestone for Anantapur and highlights the growing role of youth from rural India in contributing to national and international development efforts through the United Nations framework.