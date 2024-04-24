Live
Just In
BJP and Jana Sena Conduct Door-to-Door Campaign in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Addressing concerns over the mounting debt in Andhra Pradesh, Keshineni Sridevi has called for the suspension of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy due to his failure to fulfill promises and lead the state towards development. Alongside BJP candidate Keshineni Sivanath and BJP MLA candidate Sujana Chaudhary, Keshineni Sridevi conducted a door-to-door campaign in the 55th division of Vijayawada.
Expressing her worries about the state's financial situation, Sridevi emphasized the importance of completing projects like Polavaram and channeling resources towards development. She warned that if Jagan remains in power, Andhra Pradesh will face bankruptcy. Sridevi stressed the need for the NDA coalition to take charge for the state to progress effectively.
During the campaign, the team visited various streets including Kansali Peta, Naijam Gate, Rellis Temple, Abdul Sattar Street, Ambedkar Bomma Street, Aru Pampula Road, Narayana Swamy Street, and CSI School. They engaged with small traders and distributed brochures outlining the Super Six scheme to voters. The BJP and Jana Sena reiterated their commitment to bringing about positive change in Andhra Pradesh and encouraged residents to vote for a brighter future for the state.