BJP BC leader calls for ‘inclusive’ support

Visakhapatnam: BJP BC leader Moola Venkata Rao said that there is a great need to identify hidden talents of differently-abled people in society and encourage them in every possible manner.

Marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said that disability arising from poverty is high in countries like India and that statistics show that there are currently 10 crore disabled people in the country.

“We do not see them anywhere in the mainstream. As a nation, as a country, we neglected to integrate them into the mainstream. Due to this, the country is still plagued by the problem of disability,” the BJP BC leader expressed concern at a service programme organised in the city. Education, medicine, employment and social life have remained inaccessible to the differently-abled. They need special classes, support teachers and special resources in schools, Moola Venkata Rao underlined.