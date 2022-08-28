BJP calls for protests against rules imposed amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

BJP state president Somu Veerraju lashed out at the YSRCP government for creating disturbances in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he announced that he will hold agitations across the state under the leadership of the BJP on Monday to protest against the government's policy of indirect interference with Ganesh festivals in the name of rules.

He criticized that the government is conspiring to reduce the number of Ganesh Mandapams. He said that they will protest near the Tehsildar offices in AP and submit petitions to the Tehsildars tomorrow. Somuveerraju demanded that CM Jagan should wake up and issue orders immediately.

On the other hand, JC Prabhakar Reddy alleged that permission was not given for the installation of Vinayaka idols in Tadipatri of the erstwhile Anantapur district.