Live
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
- Vigyan Path proposed around Lucknow city
- Suvendu Adhikari may move Calcutta HC against new Bengal home secy's appointment
- Haryana to tackle waste in Gurugram, Faridabad
Just In
BJP celebrates PSLV C58 successful launch
Highlights
BJP activists, led by party district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, celebrated the successful launch of PSLV C58 here on Monday.
Tirupati: BJP activists, led by party district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, celebrated the successful launch of PSLV C58 here on Monday. They distributed sweets to people at Nalugu Kalla mandapam in the city. Gundala Gopinath Reddy said that India has achieved one more remarkable success in space technology with the launch of
PSLV C58.
Murali, Subramanyam Yadav, Bopparaju Sridhar, Kondamanati Subramanyam Reddy and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS