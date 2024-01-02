  • Menu
BJP celebrates PSLV C58 successful launch

BJP activists distributing sweets to people on the successful launch of PSLV C58 in Tirupati on Monday
BJP activists distributing sweets to people on the successful launch of PSLV C58 in Tirupati on Monday

BJP activists, led by party district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, celebrated the successful launch of PSLV C58 here on Monday.

Tirupati: BJP activists, led by party district cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy, celebrated the successful launch of PSLV C58 here on Monday. They distributed sweets to people at Nalugu Kalla mandapam in the city. Gundala Gopinath Reddy said that India has achieved one more remarkable success in space technology with the launch of

PSLV C58.

Murali, Subramanyam Yadav, Bopparaju Sridhar, Kondamanati Subramanyam Reddy and others were present.

