BJP Chevella MP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy participates in Booth level meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state executive committee members, including Serilingampally BJP in-charge Ravikumar Yadav and Chevella parliamentary candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, attended a meeting of Serilingampally Constituency booth level leaders and then level leaders and workers at Crystal Gardens in the Chandanagar division. The meeting focused on strategies for the upcoming Chevella parliamentary elections.

During the meeting, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy emphasized the importance of booth level presidents playing an active role in the election process. He urged all candidates to visit their respective mandals and divisions, engage with the local community, and work towards strengthening the party.

Ravikumar Yadav echoed this sentiment, stating that everyone at the booth level should dedicate one hour a day to explaining the reforms and development initiatives undertaken by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He encouraged leaders to actively engage with voters and work towards securing a majority in the upcoming elections.

Other leaders present at the meeting included Assembly convener Raghavendra Rao, former Nalgonda district presidents Sridhar Babu and Prabhari Srinivas, as well as various state and local party leaders. The event aimed to mobilize and energize party workers and leaders to ensure a successful outcome in the Chevella parliamentary elections.