BJP demands better price for tobacco

Podili: BJP leaders demanded that the buyers and auction supervisor should ensure tobacco farmers receive better price for the bales. They staged a protest in front of the tobacco auction centre in Podili on Wednesday. Later they interacted with the buyers, farmers and board staff on the steps required to provide more price for the leaf.

Party Ongole parliament district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu, Kisan Morcha president Unnam Srinivas and others participated in the protest and interacted with the buyers and farmers, especially the buyers from ITC and the tobacco board supervisor.

Srinivasulu explained to the farmers that the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced 17 schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Yojana, Krishi Sanchayi Yojana, Kisan Rail, PM Kisan Credit Card etc, to economically strengthen the farmers. He advised the farmers to prepare the bales to get a better price by receiving a better grade at the time of grading the leaf and asked the buyers of ITC and other companies to be reasonable in awarding the price.

Ongole parliament district secretary Rayapati Ajay

Kumar, Kisan Morcha vice-president Potti Subbarao, general secretary Prasad, secretary Puvvada Narayana and others also participated in the programme.