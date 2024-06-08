Live
Just In
BJP demands CBI probe into transformers scam
Party official spokesperson Dinakar alleges that scam worth Rs 15,000 cr has taken place in purchase of electric meters, transformers, conductors and others under RDSS scheme of the Central govt
Vijayawada : Thanking people for their unstinted support for Viksit Andhra and Viksit Bharat and saving the democracy in the state by voting for NDA alliance, the BJP official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar alleged here on Friday that some officials in the electricity department had indulged in huge scam worth Rs 15,000 crore during the previous government.
Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Dinakar said that the officials had favoured some companies like Shirdi Sai Electricals, Raghava Constructions, Vikran and others giving them priority in contracts.
The huge scam involved purchase of electric meters, transformers, conductors and others under RDSS scheme of the Central government.
These products were overpriced by several times and the 80 per cent of the amounts were paid during the time of material supply.
Moreover, all these materials were still in the godowns and if they were not protected, they would also be shifted like the material in Amaravati, he warned.
Earlier, BJP MLA-elect from Anaparti Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy thanked people for reposing faith in him and promised to strive hard to fulfil their aspirations.
Party spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma and district BJP president Sriram also spoke.