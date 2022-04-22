BJP demands CID probe into rice smuggling

Ongole: BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded the government to immediately lift the cases booked on his party workers for obstructing the vehicles allegedly smuggling PDS rice.

He participated in a protest at the Collectorate along with Ongole parliament district president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu in Ongole on Thursday and demanded that the government must conduct a CBCID inquiry on the PDS rice smuggling mafia and provide quality rice for the ration cardholders.

Speaking at the protest, Somu Veerraju said that Markapuram BJP workers obstructed the illegal transport of PDS rice recently, and informed the police. He alleged that the police, who should take action on the smugglers, booked cases on his party workers for acting as the whistleblowers.

He opined that the quality of the rice is not enough for consumption by the public, and that is why the rice mafia is able to procure the rice. He also observed that the rice being supplied under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is not being supplied to the poor, but is being diverted to the mafia by the dealers. He demanded the government to supply best quality rice or pay Rs 38 per kg of rice, if the public opts for the cash instead of rice in the ongoing pilot survey in Kakinada, Narasapuram and other ULBs.

Responding to the incident of RTA staff snatching away the car of a pilgrims' family, Veerraju condemned the action of the officers and said they stranded the devotees of Lord Balaji, to exhibit their devotion to their lord in government. He advised the officials to understand that the public is paying their salaries, and it is their duty to serve them. Alleging that some Ministers, who were elected as MLA on reserved seats but practising Christianity, were showing vengeance on BJP workers, he warned them to mend their ways. Otherwise, the BJP will exhibit their personal religious practices in public and fight for disqualification, he added.

BJP AP general secretary Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, senior leaders Sasanala Sarojini, Yogaiah Yadav, district general secretary YV Gowtham Ashok, Grandhi Venkata Satyanarayana, Kukatla Venkata Nageswara Rao and others also participated in the protest.