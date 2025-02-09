BJP dominates elections nationwide, says Purandeswari

The President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh and Member of Parliament, D. Purandeshwari, has expressed her delight following the party's significant victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, she asserted that the saffron flag is now flying high across the nation, highlighting the party's return to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.

Purandeshwari credited the success to the dedicated efforts of party workers, stating, “This victory was possible only due to the efforts of the workers.” She further accused the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh of neglecting the state's development, claiming that under their leadership, the term 'development' had become meaningless.

“While we strive for progress, YSRCP leaders seem more focused on looting than on serving the people,” she added, emphasising the BJP's commitment to development and good governance