BJP is in alliance with Janasena, says Daggubati Purandeswari

BJP Andhra Pradesh state president Daggubati Purandeswari said that the BJP has an alliance with Janasena and the Janasena party has not stated otherwise. She said that the final decision regarding alliances will be made by the central leadership of the BJP. Purandeswari visited Jangareddygudem in Eluru district and later attended a district worker's meeting in Dandamudi.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the central government has provided funds and declared Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament and opined that construction of central projects in Amaravati is progressing rapidly. Purandeswari also mentioned plans to visit the Polavaram project, which is being financially supported by the central government.

"The BJP is preparing for elections and is committed to fighting against voter fraud, including the creation of fake IDs and voter registration," Purandeswari said. Purandeswari highlighted the allocation of one lakh houses under the PM Awas Yojana for Eluru district and criticized the state government for not providing a white paper on the number of houses built.