BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy meets CM Naidu

Anantapur/Amaravati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Committee member S Vishnuvardhan Reddy called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday.

During the courtesy meeting, Vishnuvardhan Reddy congratulated the Chief Minister on the steady pace of developmental activities across the state and the revival of construction works in Amaravati.

He also appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts in attracting massive foreign direct investment (FDI) from Google, which recently announced plans to set up one of the largest IT facilities in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media later, Reddy described the investment as a historic milestone for Andhra Pradesh, expressing optimism that it would generate large-scale employment opportunities for youth in the IT sector.

He remarked that under the coalition government, Andhra Pradesh is now witnessing the benefits of a true double-engine governance model, ensuring both state and central collaboration in development.

Extending his best wishes to Chief Minister Naidu, Reddy said the state’s renewed focus on industrial growth, technology, and infrastructure will significantly strengthen its economic foundation.

Accompanying Vishnuvardhan Reddy during the meeting were SC Morcha State President Panatala Suresh, BJP media representative Chinnapareddy Ravindra Reddy, and other party leaders.