BJP leaders KNR and others bid farewell to the Union Minister in Visakha

Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, mandal president Guturu Shankara Rao, Ukkunagaram mandal president P. Nageswara Rao and others gave a grand farewell to Central Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Parshottam Rupala at Visakhapatnam airport. Along with them are Union Minister of State for Fisheries Dr. L. Muragan and General Secretary of Telangana BJP Mrs. Jayashree.