- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
BJP leaders KNR and others bid farewell to the Union Minister in Visakha
Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, mandal president Guturu Shankara Rao, Ukkunagaram mandal president P. Nageswara Rao and others gave a grand farewell to Central Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Parshottam Rupala at Visakhapatnam airport. Along with them are Union Minister of State for Fisheries Dr. L. Muragan and General Secretary of Telangana BJP Mrs. Jayashree.
