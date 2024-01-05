  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP leaders KNR and others bid farewell to the Union Minister in Visakha

BJP leaders KNR and others bid farewell to the Union Minister in Visakha
x
Highlights

Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, mandal president Guturu Shankara Rao, Ukkunagaram mandal president P. Nageswara Rao and others gave...

Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, mandal president Guturu Shankara Rao, Ukkunagaram mandal president P. Nageswara Rao and others gave a grand farewell to Central Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Parshottam Rupala at Visakhapatnam airport. Along with them are Union Minister of State for Fisheries Dr. L. Muragan and General Secretary of Telangana BJP Mrs. Jayashree.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X