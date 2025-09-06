Live
BJP leaders protest against illegal sand transportation from Chitravathi River
Puttaparthi: BJP leaders on Friday staged a protest at the Chitravathi River near Durgamma Temple in Puttaparthi, opposing the illegal transportation of sand. The leaders intercepted several tractors allegedly involved in unauthorized sand mining and demanded strict action against those responsible.
According to the BJP, large-scale sand excavation is being carried out using JCB machines, and the sand is being transported by tractors under the control of local sand mafias, who are profiting by selling it at high prices. Expressing outrage, BJP leaders condemned the exploitation of the sacred Chitravathi River and accused the sand mafia of causing long-term ecological damage.
They demanded that the illegally transported sand be seized immediately and criminal cases be filed against the tractor owners involved. They also warned that unchecked sand mining could lead to a severe drinking water crisis in nearby towns due to the depletion of groundwater levels. The protestors urged revenue and district authorities to take immediate action to stop illegal sand mining from the riverbed. They further insisted on criminal proceedings against those who have stockpiled sand through illegal means.