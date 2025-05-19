Live
- GVMC Deputy Mayor election postponed for a day
- Rare and life-threatening pregnancy combated with surgery
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today – May 19, 2025
- 16-yr-old with large ovarian cyst undergoes robot-aided surgery
- DIY Cooling Face Packs to Refresh and Nourish Your Skin This Summer
- Mangaluru publisher’s bold, innovative journey in regional literature
- Jyoti Malhotra-Puri YouTuber link under scanner
- Telangana’s Heritage in the Spotlight: Miss World Contestants Visit State Secretariat in Grand Cultural Showcase
- Pikashow APK Download (Official) for Android – Pikashow.pro.in
- Odisha BJP govt to celebrate 1st anniv from June 11 to 13
BJP-led govt acting like a ‘slave to Trump’: CPI
Vijayawada: K Polari, CPI (ML) New Democracy State committee member, stated that it is the basic duty of rulers to conduct a comprehensive inquiry...
Vijayawada: K Polari, CPI (ML) New Democracy State committee member, stated that it is the basic duty of rulers to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the massacre by terrorists in Pahalgam and to present all facts about ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the public. He criticised the BJP-led government for not upholding this principle and instead acting as ‘slaves to US President Donald Trump.’ The party opposed this stance.
To protest, the party’s state committee will hold a public meeting titled ‘No to War, No to Imperialist Slavery’ on Tuesday at the Vijayawada Press Club. Wall posters for the protest meeting were released at the New Democracy office in Moghalrajpuram. Everyone is urged to attend and make the meeting a success.
Party city secretary P Padma, IFTU leaders Muni Sankar, Dadi Srinivas Rao, Ch Peddiraju, Vignesh, Rafi, PDSU leader I Rajesh and others participated.