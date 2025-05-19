  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP-led govt acting like a ‘slave to Trump’: CPI

BJP-led govt acting like a ‘slave to Trump’: CPI
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: K Polari, CPI (ML) New Democracy State committee member, stated that it is the basic duty of rulers to conduct a comprehensive inquiry...

Vijayawada: K Polari, CPI (ML) New Democracy State committee member, stated that it is the basic duty of rulers to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the massacre by terrorists in Pahalgam and to present all facts about ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the public. He criticised the BJP-led government for not upholding this principle and instead acting as ‘slaves to US President Donald Trump.’ The party opposed this stance.

To protest, the party’s state committee will hold a public meeting titled ‘No to War, No to Imperialist Slavery’ on Tuesday at the Vijayawada Press Club. Wall posters for the protest meeting were released at the New Democracy office in Moghalrajpuram. Everyone is urged to attend and make the meeting a success.

Party city secretary P Padma, IFTU leaders Muni Sankar, Dadi Srinivas Rao, Ch Peddiraju, Vignesh, Rafi, PDSU leader I Rajesh and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick