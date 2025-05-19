BJP-led govt acting like a ‘slave to Trump’: CPI

Vijayawada: K Polari, CPI (ML) New Democracy State committee member, stated that it is the basic duty of rulers to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the massacre by terrorists in Pahalgam and to present all facts about ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the public. He criticised the BJP-led government for not upholding this principle and instead acting as ‘slaves to US President Donald Trump.’ The party opposed this stance.

To protest, the party’s state committee will hold a public meeting titled ‘No to War, No to Imperialist Slavery’ on Tuesday at the Vijayawada Press Club. Wall posters for the protest meeting were released at the New Democracy office in Moghalrajpuram. Everyone is urged to attend and make the meeting a success.

Party city secretary P Padma, IFTU leaders Muni Sankar, Dadi Srinivas Rao, Ch Peddiraju, Vignesh, Rafi, PDSU leader I Rajesh and others participated.