BJP-led govt flayed for conspiring to weaken democracy

Rajamahendravaram: The BJP-led Central government is systematically weakening independent constitutional institutions as part of a conspiracy to introduce a presidential form of governance in the country, alleged economist V Rambhupal. He was the main speaker at a seminar on “Indian Democracy - Independence of the Election Commission,” organised by Rajamahendri Alochana Vedika at the Samhitha Degree College premises on Saturday night. Retired teacher Bheemayya presided over the event.

Speaking at the seminar, Rambhupal said that despite the flaws in a democracy, it is the duty of every citizen to rectify them and protect parliamentary democracy. He called for key changes in the electoral system, stating that a proportional voting system based on parties could curb corruption and malpractices. This system would ensure parties are accountable to the public and provide an opportunity to recall elected representatives involved in irregularities.

Rambhupal claimed that the Election Commission has been unfairly aiding the BJP’s political agenda, as evidenced by incidents such as the deletion of 65 lakh voters from the list in Bihar and the fraudulent addition of over a lakh votes in Mahadevapuram. He alleged that the EC indirectly helped the BJP win 25 MP seats in the 2024 elections. He reminded the gathering that the EC was established as a constitutionally independent body to protect parliamentary democracy. However, he criticised the EC for not intervening even when the BJP toppled governments in 12 states despite losing the elections over the past 11 years.

Rambhupal further alleged a clandestine attempt to implement NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) under the name of SIR (State Internal Registry). He called the requirement for 11 types of documents for voter registration a part of this conspiracy, accusing the government of trying to portray a majority of the population as illegal immigrants to push a communal agenda. He concluded by stating that globalisation policies have already alienated the common and middle-class people from politics, and the BJP government is now implementing new fascist policies by systematically dismantling the political system.