BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao lauds contribution of Odisha people for Vizag development

Visakhapatnam : BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said people of Odisha have always played a key role in the development of Visakhapatnam.

Presiding over the Telugu-Odia Sangamam programme organised to promote unity among people of different States as part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' theme in the city, GVL said that the Odia people in Visakhapatnam work in diverse fields as doctors, businessmen, bank employees in prominent central institutions and in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and HPCL, etc.

GVL informed that nearly 2 lakh Odisha people have settled in Visakhapatnam and there are a significant number of people in North Andhra districts. A large gathering of Odia-speaking people residing in Visakhapatnam participated in the Sangamam.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme reflected unity in diversity. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda participated in the programme as the chief guest. Party national secretary Sunil Deodhar and State BJP leaders PVN Madhav, Vishnu Kumar Raju and Suhasini Anand were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Jay Panda said that the event was organised in a manner that promotes national integration as initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that there have been cultural, social and political ties between the Telugu and Odia regions for centuries, he said that the people of both the States have come together like brothers and sisters and this augurs well for the country. Cultural programmes were presented marking the event.