BJP national council member Vishnuvardhan Reddy meets Collector

Puttaparthi: BJP national council member Vishnuvardhan Reddy paid a courtesy visit to newly appointed District Collector Shyam Prasad and District SP Satish Kumar.

He greeted them with bouquets and extended his best wishes on their new responsibilities.

During the meeting, Vishnuvardhan Reddy highlighted the upcoming centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend.

He urged the officials to ensure that the arrangements for the historic 100th birth anniversary celebrations are conducted without any shortcomings.

The discussions also touched upon the role of the coalition government in organising the centenary events, as well as maintaining law and order across the district.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy brought several pressing district issues to the attention of the Collector and SP and assured them of full cooperation from his side.

“We are always ready to extend all necessary support in fulfilling our responsibility towards the district,” he said.

Both the Collector and SP responded positively to his requests, assuring that necessary steps would be taken.

Several leaders and representatives participated in the meeting, including state leader Roddham Uttam Reddy, Tirupati Parliament in-charge PD Parthasarathy, senior leaders Sudarshan and Katti Raja Reddy, district general secretary Harikrishna Goud, official representative Jyothi Prasad, town president Kalyan Kumar, and senior leaders Sheshadri Naidu, Sudarshan Naidu, and Narayana.