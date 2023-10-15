BJP opposes diversion of TTD funds for civic works

Tirupati: BJP activists on Saturday staged a protest at Garuda circle near Alipiri against what the party said was diversion of TTD funds in the name of city development.



The party, which stoutly opposed TTD decision to allocate 1 per cent of its annual budget, made it clear that the party is not against the pilgrim city development but only objecting the diversion of TTD funds for civic works like sanitation, which is the primary duty of the municipal corporation and the government.

The activists, holding placards stressing, on temple funds should be used for Dharma Pracharam and not to achieve political ends, raised slogans against the TTD temple management and also YSRCP government for allowing TTD splurging its funds in the name of city development.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state spokespersons G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas dared the ruling party leaders and others, who are supporting diversion of TTD funds, to compete with them in bringing funds for Tirupati development, citing the Central government providing funds under various development initiatives like Smart City Project, Amruth, Tirupati Railway station development, construction of RoBs and RUBs in the pilgrim city propelling it infrastructure growth in a big way in tune with the increasing pilgrim flow. Maintaining that TTD Act 30,1987 clearly stipulates that its funds should be used only for dharmic activities and Dharma Pracharam, but the fund starved state government and Tirupati corporation washed of their hands from their duties of maintenance of roads and sanitation by passing the burden on TTD.

In the cases of pilgrim centres like Kasi, Puri, Ujjain, Somnath and other popular Hindu pilgrim centres, the respective state government have been providing funds for developing facilities keeping in view the pilgrims visiting the centres, they said seeking the government to clarify that will it take the funds of churches and Wakf Board as it allowed in the case of TTD for civic works. Party state secretary s Muni Subramanayam said the Communists who are non-believers and averse to go to temples including famed Tirumala temple have no moral right to criticise the BJP for opposing TTD funds diversion.

He said TTD had already funded many projects like Srinivasa Sethu (Rs 660 crore), provided its buildings for collectorate, district police office and other government offices in Tirupati city, running hospital including SVIMS, BIRRD, Children Heart Care hospital, Ayurveda Hospital, Colleges, providing free medical and education. Providing 1 per cent of TTD budget and entrusting sanitation and roads maintenance in Tirupati city costing more than Rs 100 crore annually add more to the burden on TTD, he explained. BJP leaders K Ajaykumar, Dr D Srihari Rao. Varaprasad, Bhavani Sankar and others were present.