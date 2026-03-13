BJP plea to support Bengal gram farmers

Guntur: District BJP leaders submitted a representation to the Guntur joint collector highlighting the severe losses faced by Bengal gram (chickpea) farmers due to low market prices. BJP district president Cherukuri Tirupati Rao and Kisan Morcha state general secretary Y V Subbarao said the crop was cultivated on about 18,002 hectares by over 20,600 farmers in the district, producing nearly 53,000 tonnes.

Though the Centre fixed the MSP at Rs 5,875 per quintal, farmers are getting only Rs 4,500–Rs 4,800, leading to losses of Rs 900– Rs 1,100 per quintal. They said farmers may suffer losses exceeding Rs50 crore and urged the administration to immediately establish procurement centres to ensure MSP for the produce.