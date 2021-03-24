BJP policies aimed at benefitting corporates, says Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

Guntur: Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao urged the people to make proposed bandh on March 26 a success.

Addressing a meeting held at CPM district office in Brodipet here on Tuesday on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's 90th death anniversary, he said that though farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws for the last 120 days, still their problems are not solved.

He alleged that the BJP government is implementing anti-farmer policies benefiting the corporate companies. He urged people to draw inspiration from Bhagat Singh and fight against anti-farmer laws and anti-worker policies of the Centre.

CPM State secretariat member VV Krishna criticised that the Central government is privatising the PSUs including Vizag Steel Plant. Stating that 'Visakha Vukku Andrula Hakku',he appealed to people to make proposed bandh on March 26 a success. Earlier, they paid tributes to Bhagat Singh.

Nallamada Rythu Sangham leader Dr Kolla Raja Mohan Rao,CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar, CPM district east secretary Pasam Rama Rao were among those who participated in the programme.