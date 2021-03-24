Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP policies aimed at benefitting corporates, says Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao addressing a meeting at CPM office in Guntur on Tuesday
x

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao addressing a meeting at CPM office in Guntur on Tuesday

Highlights

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao urged the people to make proposed bandh on March 26 a success.

Guntur: Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao urged the people to make proposed bandh on March 26 a success.

Addressing a meeting held at CPM district office in Brodipet here on Tuesday on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's 90th death anniversary, he said that though farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws for the last 120 days, still their problems are not solved.

He alleged that the BJP government is implementing anti-farmer policies benefiting the corporate companies. He urged people to draw inspiration from Bhagat Singh and fight against anti-farmer laws and anti-worker policies of the Centre.

CPM State secretariat member VV Krishna criticised that the Central government is privatising the PSUs including Vizag Steel Plant. Stating that 'Visakha Vukku Andrula Hakku',he appealed to people to make proposed bandh on March 26 a success. Earlier, they paid tributes to Bhagat Singh.

Nallamada Rythu Sangham leader Dr Kolla Raja Mohan Rao,CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar, CPM district east secretary Pasam Rama Rao were among those who participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X