- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
- Liquor ‘scam’ dominates Delhi politics as AAP, BJP trade barbs on graft case
BJP protests CM’s photo on TTD employees house site proceedings
Demand removal of CM’s photo
Tirupati: Opposing the printing of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the proceedings issued to TTD employees for granting house site pattas, BJP activists staged a dharna protest at Alipiri on Thursday. They demanded removal of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the proceeding along with Lord Venkateswara Swamy’s picture.
Party leaders including its State general secretary S Muni Subrahmanyam, State spokespersons Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas criticised the TTD management for printing the CM’s photo along with Lord Venkateswara Swamy’s picture in the proceedings that were issued to the employees here on Thursday. They observed that it will hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees and demanded issuing of the proceedings without the CM photo.
BJP activists raised slogans in support of their demands. Police arrested the activists and later released them on self-bonds.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge Kiran Royal lambasted the TTD management and Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy for not sparing even a religious institution like TTD to promote their party interests. “Now they printed the photo of the CM in the proceedings along with the picture of Lord Venkateswara. If they come to power again, they will not hesitate to remove the Lord’s image to keep CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo only,” he pointed out.
Kiran Royal requested people to teach a lesson to the ruling party and its leaders for exploiting TTD for their vested interests.
CITU senior leader Kandarapu Murali also objected CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the TTD employees house site proceedings. Criticising that this is an example of the ruling party’s craze for publicity, he demanded withdrawal of proceedings and to issue new one without CM photo.
It may be noted that TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy gave away house site proceedings to 3,500 TTD employees at a programme in Tirupati on Thursday.