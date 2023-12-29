BJP protests CM’s photo on TTD employees house site proceedings

Tirupati: Opposing the printing of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the proceedings issued to TTD employees for granting house site pattas, BJP activists staged a dharna protest at Alipiri on Thursday. They demanded removal of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the proceeding along with Lord Venkateswara Swamy’s picture.

Party leaders including its State general secretary S Muni Subrahmanyam, State spokespersons Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas criticised the TTD management for printing the CM’s photo along with Lord Venkateswara Swamy’s picture in the proceedings that were issued to the employees here on Thursday. They observed that it will hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees and demanded issuing of the proceedings without the CM photo.

BJP activists raised slogans in support of their demands. Police arrested the activists and later released them on self-bonds.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge Kiran Royal lambasted the TTD management and Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy for not sparing even a religious institution like TTD to promote their party interests. “Now they printed the photo of the CM in the proceedings along with the picture of Lord Venkateswara. If they come to power again, they will not hesitate to remove the Lord’s image to keep CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo only,” he pointed out.

Kiran Royal requested people to teach a lesson to the ruling party and its leaders for exploiting TTD for their vested interests.

CITU senior leader Kandarapu Murali also objected CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the TTD employees house site proceedings. Criticising that this is an example of the ruling party’s craze for publicity, he demanded withdrawal of proceedings and to issue new one without CM photo.

It may be noted that TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy gave away house site proceedings to 3,500 TTD employees at a programme in Tirupati on Thursday.