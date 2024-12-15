Live
Toyota organising TG Grameena Mahotsav
Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in line with its commitment to enhancing customer reach and connect, is organizing ‘Telangana Grameena Mahotsav’ in collaboration with its authorized dealers across Telangana. The three-day ongoing event, being held till December 15, 2024, brings Toyota’s comprehensive range of products and services closer to customers, ensuring convenience and accessibility at prominent locations of Telangana region.
The initiative, hosted by Harsha Toyota, Kakatiya Toyota, Mody Toyota and Fortune Toyota, is taking place at prominent locations such as Mahbubnagar, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, and Chevella. The automaker said the Telangana Grameena Mahotsav is designed to provide customers with integrated experience covering sales, service (Toyota Service Express offering car service) and used car solutions (car exchange offers) and vehicles along with exclusive spot booking benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Visitors can explore Toyota models, including the Urban Cruiser Taisor, Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Rumion, Innova Crysta, among others, tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences.
The event represents Toyota’s continued focus on customer centricity, providing them with the opportunity to experience its world-class vehicles and services firsthand. In line with Toyota’s commitment to “customer first approach” and creating awesome buying experience, customers’ in rural and semi urban areas can avail the new initiative of T DELIVER (Awesome New Car Delivery Solution), which brings unique last mile logistics of new car delivery via flatbed trucks, ensuring the vehicles reach their final Toyota touch point in brand new condition without being driven on the road.